Sustrans: Belfast has one of the lowest proportions of women cycling in UK

Belfast has one of the lowest proportions of women cycling in the UK, a charity said.

Four fifths said they never used the bicycle for local journeys, and almost three times as many men take part.

Sustrans Northern Ireland director Gordon Clarke said it was important to create safer routes to school for those with childcare responsibilities.

“This report reinforces the need for major investment in cycling networks across all our towns and cities if we want more women and people in general to cycle.”