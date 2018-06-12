Top places that tell history of English art, architecture and sculpture revealed

From the Angel of the North to St Paul’s Cathedral in London, the 10 places that tell the history of England’s art, architecture and sculpture have been unveiled. The 10 sites also include the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Park, at the artist’s home and studio at St Ives, Cornwall, and the Minack Theatre perched on cliffs at Porthcurno, Penzance, Cornwall. They form part of heritage agency Historic England’s campaign and podcast series Irreplaceable: A History of England in 100 Places.

Art, architecture and sculpture is the ninth out of 10 categories unveiled, which also include science and discovery, sport and leisure, faith and belief and industry, trade and commerce, with details about the latest sites in a new podcast. A final category, “power, protest and progress”, is still yet to be revealed. The sites which tell the history of England’s art, architecture and sculpture have been selected by BBC arts editor Will Gompertz, from hundreds of public nominations. They include Anglo-Saxon treasures in a boat burial at Sutton Hoo, Suffolk, designer William Morris’ Cotswold retreat and source of inspiration, Kelmscott Manor, Oxfordshire, and the magnificent Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

Coventry Cathedral, which rises beside the ruins of the old cathedral destroyed by a bombing raid in the Second World War, and leading art sites Yorkshire Sculpture Park and Tate Modern in London complete the list. Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “These 10 choices represent the huge range of our most precious places, all of them special and significant around the world. “They are symbols of great cultural and artistic achievement, from cathedrals and great houses to iconic sculptures, a theatre in a stunning natural setting and one of the greatest galleries of modern art in the world created in an abandoned power station.

