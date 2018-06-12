Two leaders, one destiny: Trump uses video to tempt Kim into making history

Donald Trump, the former reality television star with a knack for theatrics, tried a dose of Hollywood drama as he sought to sway North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their historic summit. Using an iPad, the US president said he showed Mr Kim a short video made on his behalf, laying out the opportunities that could come with an agreement to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear arsenal — a story about “two men, two leaders, one destiny”. Reminiscent of a movie trailer, the film shows images of warplanes and artillery while a narrator suggests in English and Korean that “a new world can begin today, one of friendship, respect and goodwill”. “We had it made up. I showed it to him today, actually during the meeting, toward the end of the meeting, and I think he loved it,” Mr Trump said during a news conference.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The video was broadcast on big screens at the start of Tuesday’s press conference. The US president said the video was played for about eight members of the North Korean delegation, “and I thought they were fascinated by it”, adding: “That could very well be the future.” “I showed it because I really want him to do something.” Long an authoritarian state, North Korea has used propaganda films to shape public perception of its leaders, often portraying Mr Kim and his family as gods. The current leader’s father, Kim Jong Il, was a long-time movie buff who had thousands of titles in his film collection and once led North Korea’s ministry of propaganda.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.