Union brings High Court challenge over employment status of Deliveroo riders

A trade union is bringing a High Court challenge over the employment status of drivers working for delivery firm Deliveroo.

In the latest case involving workers’ rights in the gig economy, the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) wants the court to overturn a ruling which confirmed the “self-employed” status of Deliveroo riders.

Deliveroo claimed a victory following the ruling by the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) in November last year.

The CAC, which considers union recognition and collective bargain cases, rejected an application by the IWGB to represent drivers in parts of north London.

The committee concluded that because riders are able to pass on a job to a substitute, or to abandon a job, they could not be classified as “workers”.

The union says that, as independent contractors, the riders are “denied basic employment rights” including a guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and collective bargaining rights.