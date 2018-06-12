'We will all know soon' - Trump tweets as countdown to summit begins

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

US president Donald Trump has said "we will all know soon" whether he can reach a deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un to end its nuclear programme ahead of their historic meeting in Singapore. Mr Trump who has already announced that he will leave the summit early, tweeted hours before the face-to-face summit, raising questions about whether his aspirations for an ambitious outcome had been scaled back. Up early in Singapore, Mr Trump tweeted with cautious optimism: "Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly....but in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"

Trump and Kim both headed to the summit in heavily guarded motorcades. Credit: AP

The early morning tweet came hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted visiting a casino while taking a surprise midnight stroll in Singapore. Mr Trump arrived in Singapore on Air Force One on Sunday night and, clearly either nervous or jet-lagged, began tweeting just hours before the 9am summit (2.00am BST).

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In another tweet, he added: "The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!" Mr Trump has said that he plans to depart early from the unprecedented summit after declaring that nuclear talks with North Korea have moved "more quickly than expected". He had been scheduled to spend Tuesday with the North Korean leader in Singapore but on the eve of the summit altered his timetable, opting to return almost 15 hours earlier than planned.

Mr Kim was spotted taking a late night stroll in Singapore. Credit: AP

The White House said: "The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected." It is not clear what progress had been made in preliminary discussions between US and North Korea in the run-up to Tuesday's summit and the US Secretary of State had attempted to play down expectations from the summit. Mike Pompea said: "We are hopeful this summit will have set the conditions for future successful talks."

Credit: PA graphics

The sudden change in schedule added to a dizzying few days of foreign policy activity for Mr Trump, who shocked US allies over the weekend when he used a meeting of the G7 in Canada to alienate America’s closest friends in the West. Lashing out over trade practices, Mr Trump lobbed insults at his G7 host, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Mr Trump left the summit early, and as he flew to Singapore, he tweeted that he was yanking the US out of the group’s traditional closing statement. After his premature departure from Quebec, he continued to tweet angrily at Trudeau from Singapore, saying on Monday, “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal.” Mr Trump advisers cast his actions as a show of strength before the Kim meeting.

Final preparations are under way in Singapore for Tuesday’s historic summit. Credit: AP