Yahoo fined over hack that potentially breached eight million UK accounts

Yahoo has been fined £250,000 over a cyber-attack that may have breached more than eight million accounts in the UK, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced.

Personal data including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, passwords and encrypted security questions and answers were potentially compromised on about 500 million accounts worldwide during the hack, the ICO said on Tuesday.

The data protection watchdog said the internet giant had “failed to prevent” the Russia-sponsored hack that affected more than eight million accounts relating to UK addresses.

The ICO said the fine related to the 515,121 accounts which were co-branded as Sky and Yahoo services in the UK, for which Yahoo! UK Services Ltd is the data controller.

The breach was publicly disclosed in September 2016, nearly two years after it took place.