Blow to gig economy as plumbing firm loses employment case at Supreme Court

The UK’s highest court has dealt a blow to the so-called gig economy in a landmark ruling over the employment status of a plumber.

Gary Smith, who worked for Pimlico Plumbers for nearly six years from 2005, previously won a number of court rulings which determined he could claim “worker” status, even though he was described in his contract as a “self-employed operative”.

Those were upheld unanimously by five Supreme Court justices, who rejected an appeal by Pimlico Plumbers.

Announcing the decision in London on Wednesday, Lord Wilson said an employment tribunal was “entitled to conclude” the firm could not be regarded as having been a “client or customer” of Mr Smith.

The judge said: “Although the contract did provide him with elements of operational and financial independence, Mr Smith’s services to the company’s customers were marketed through the company.

“More importantly, its terms enabled the company to exercise tight administrative control over him during his periods of work it; to impose fierce conditions on when and how much it paid to him, which were described at one point as his wages; and to restrict his ability to compete with it for plumbing work following any termination of their relationship.”