British woman and Australian man found dead on Portuguese beach after 'taking selfies'

A British woman and an Australian man have been found dead in Portugal after reportedly taking selfies from a 30-metre high wall overlooking the beach.

Their bodies were found on the beach at the foot of the wall in Ericera, around 25 miles north of Lisbon, along with mobile phones, wallets and other possessions, according to the Correio da Manha newspaper.

The newspaper reported that Rui Pereira da Terra, a captain with the local naval authority, told broadcaster TVI that authorities believe the pair fell when trying to recover a phone or to take photographs on the wall.

He reportedly said to the Lusa news agency that "since we found a mobile phone on the wall, everything suggests the victims might have been taking a selfie."