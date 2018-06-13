Charles meets Omagh bomb victims

The Prince of Wales has laid a floral tribute at the site of one of the biggest mass killings of the Northern Ireland conflict.

He and the Duchess of Cornwall visited a memorial garden dedicated to the 29 people and two unborn babies killed by the Real IRA Omagh car bomb blast in August 1998.

There were emotional scenes as they met paramedics, firefighters and police officers who had to deal with the carnage.

Charles and Camilla walked up the main street of the Co Tyrone market town past the site of the blast.

The shopping street was lined with well-wishers who cheered the royal couple and waved flags.

Paramedic John Taylor from Dungannon was one of the first to respond in 1998.

He said: “You walk up the street and you can still see the scene. Even when I drive through Omagh here I can still see the scene.

“We should talk more about it, it takes the pressure off.

“We work with trauma every day and this definitely stands out.

“The atmosphere that day, there was an eerie silence, you could hear sirens and firemen shouting different instructions and people but there was an eerie silence in the whole place.

“Every time I drive through it – it brings me back.”

Charles also met hospital nurses who treated dozens of victims. All bar two were stabilised.

He toured Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, which opened a year ago.