Dixons Carphone data breach: How does it affect me?

The Dixons Carphone data breach involves 5.9 million customer bank card details and 1.2 million personal data records.

Here are some key questions for consumers.

How can I find out if I’m affected?

Dixons says the vast majority of the cards involved – 5.8 million – have chip and pin protection and attackers have not gained access to pin codes, CCV (card verification value) security numbers or any authentication data which could enable them to identify the cardholder or make purchases.

However around 105,000 non-EU issued payment cards which do not have chip and pin protection have been compromised. Dixons says it immediately notified the card companies and banks, which are taking “the appropriate measures to protect customers”.

Separately, 1.2 million records containing non-financial personal data, such as name, address or email address, have been accessed but Dixons says it has no evidence at this stage that this information has left its systems or resulted in any fraud.

Dixons Carphone is writing over the coming days to those customers whose personal data was breached, “to inform them, to apologise, and to give them advice on any protective steps they should take”.