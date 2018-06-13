England World Cup squad presented with bread and teapot in 'traditional' Russian welcome

England's World Cup squad have received a warm welcome from their Russian hosts ahead of their first training session since arriving in the country.

The team were presented with an elaborate teapot and loaf of bread during a "traditional" Russian welcome at their training base on Wednesday.

Manager Gareth Southgate was handed the loaf, while captain Harry Kane took the gold teacup, just a day after the team arrived in Repino, northern Russia.

It comes as Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford sat out the first training session in northern Russia with a knee strain.

The 20-year-old picked up a knock before the team flew out to Russia, but he is expected to be available for England's opening match against Tunisia on Monday.