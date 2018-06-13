‘Europe united’ should counter ‘America first’, says German foreign minister

Germany’s new foreign minister has said Europe’s response to US president Donald Trump’s “America First” strategy should be “Europe United”.

In his first major policy speech since taking office, Heiko Maas said the European Union should strive for a “balanced partnership” with the United States.

Mr Maas said this means working with Washington where possible, filling voids in areas where the US is withdrawing, and pushing back where America is seen as crossing red lines.