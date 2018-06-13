Family pay tribute to ‘wonderful son and brother’ stabbed to death

The family of a 26-year-old man who died after suffering a single stab wound have said he “will be dearly missed by us all”.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of William Rudiak in the early hours of Monday as well as on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on the same night.

Police were called to a house in Turin Court, Andover, Hampshire, at 3.11am on Monday following a report of a serious assault and Mr Rudiak was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said that at 3.55am, a young woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted at a house in Little London, near Andover.

The family of Mr Rudiak, who lived in Winchester Road, Chandler’s Ford, said in a statement released through police: “He was a wonderful son and brother who had so much to give to the world.

“He has left a huge hole in our hearts and will be dearly missed by us all.”

A force spokesman said: “A 21-year-old man from the Andover area, who was arrested in connection with both incidents, remains in custody.”