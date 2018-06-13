Hearing about Bennell victim’s ordeal ‘inspired player to speak out about abuse’

A former Newcastle United player came forward to tell his story about being groped by a youth coach after seeing another ex-pro tearfully speaking on television about his ordeal at the hands of another abuser, a court has heard.

George Ormond, 62, denies 36 counts of indecent assault, one of indecency with a child and one of buggery and is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was a youth coach for a prominent club in the city and was also involved with youth teams at Newcastle United, volunteering as a kit man, bus driver and general helper.

A former player, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, alleges Ormond came to his room and masturbated beside him and urged him to join in.

He also said two years later, Ormond molested him in his van on the way back from a pub outing.

The ex-player did not tell anyone for years before confiding in his partner, the jury heard.

That was in 2002 when Ormond was reported in the newspapers as being on trial for similar offences, the court was told.

The player told the jury: “She said ‘Do you know a coach called George Ormond at Newcastle United?’

“I said ‘yes’, and she said ‘Oh my God, he has been charged with sex assault on young footballers’, and I was just like ‘Babe, he did that to me’.”

When his partner urged him to report the matter to the police, he refused, fearing he would not be believed.