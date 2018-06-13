Huge wind farm opens off North Sea coast

The fifth biggest wind farm in the world has opened off the Norfolk and Lincolnshire coast, with 91 huge turbines. The Race Bank development will be capable of powering more than half a million UK homes, according to the Danish energy firm Orsted. The turbines are the first to use the massive 75-metre blades made at the pioneering Siemens Gamesa blade factory in Hull.

ENVIRONMENT Wind Credit: ENVIRONMENT Wind

Race Bank is located in the North Sea about 17 miles from Blakeney Point in Norfolk and around the same distance from Chapel St Leonards, in Lincolnshire. It is operated from Orsted’s East Coast base in Grimsby and features a new way of carrying out offshore maintenance, using a state-of-the-art Service Operation Vessel (SOV) that remains offshore with technicians working shifts of 14 days on and 14 days off. The SOV only comes into Grimsby every fortnight to change crews.

