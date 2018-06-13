Is Theresa May about to concede on immigration?

The attempt to control immigration, skilled and unskilled, almost defined Theresa May’s career as home secretary and since.

So it has been hugely important for her that her successors don’t change the regime to ration migration, including the cap or limit on skilled or Tier 2 migrants from outside the EU.

Amber Rudd, for example, urged right from the start of this year to remove doctors and nurses from the cap on skilled migrants. May would not let her.

So the fact that Rudd’s successor as Home Secretary Sajid Javid seems set to deliver on what Rudd wanted is a big political moment.