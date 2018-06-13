Italy tells France to accept migrants under terms of EU agreement

Italy has challenged France to take in the migrants it promised to under an EU agreement, and accused the country of turning back some 10,000 migrants at Italy’s northern border.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini attacked the French critique of its handling of the Aquarius migrant ship stand-off during a speech to the Italian parliament.

Mr Salvini demanded an apology after French president Emmanuel Macron accused Italy of cynical, irresponsible behaviour by refusing to let the Aquarius dock in an Italian port.