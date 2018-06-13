Labour MP Laura Smith takes to Twitter as she and others quit shadow roles over Brexit amendment vote

Six Labour MPs have resigned from their roles in or supporting Jeremy Corbyn's top team over a vote on House of Lords amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Junior minister Laura Smith resigned from the shadow cabinet along with parliamentary private secretaries Tonia Antoniazzi, Ged Killen, Anna McMorrin and Ellie Reeves ahead of the vote on staying in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Rosie Duffield then quit after the vote, which saw the House of Commons reject the proposed amendment by 327 votes to 126.

The Lords Brexit Bill amendment had called for the government to make it a negotiating objective to remaining in the EEA.

Ms Smith took to Twitter to explain her decision: