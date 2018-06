Mixed reaction over Greece-Macedonia name deal

A historic deal ending a decades-long dispute between Greece and Macedonia over the latter’s name has met with mixed reactions in both countries. Some have welcomed the agreement, while others were horrified at what they see as unacceptable concessions. Under the deal reached between the two countries’ prime ministers, Macedonia will change its name to Republic of North Macedonia, and will amend its constitution. The agreement is expected to be signed this weekend.

The name dispute has roused strong nationalist sentiments and poisoned the two countries’ relations since Macedonia gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Greece argues that the term “Macedonia” implied a claim on the territory and ancient heritage of its own northern province of the same name. The two prime ministers’ efforts to forge an agreement face strong dissent, with opponents staging large protests on both sides of the border. The issue threatened to split Greece’s governing coalition, and provoked a rift between Macedonia’s prime minister Zoran Zaev and president Gjorge Ivanov. New calls were circulating on social media for renewed street protests, with opponents on both sides arguing their prime ministers conceded too much to reach the deal.

Mr Zaev, accompanied by foreign minister Nikola Dimitrov, visited Mr Ivanov Wednesday to brief him on the deal. But Mr Ivanov refused to discuss the issue and walked out of the meeting. Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras also faces opposition at home. His defence minister Panos Kammenos, whose right-wing Independent Greeks party is the coalition partner in Mr Tsipras’ government, said he would oppose an agreement in a parliamentary vote. This would leave the left-wing prime minister dependent on support from political opponents to ratify the deal in parliament. The head of Greece’s main opposition party described the agreement as “deeply problematic”. Conservative New Democracy party head Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Greece’s president to intervene so the deal can be debated in parliament before it is signed, instead of after. On the streets of both capitals, reactions were mixed.

