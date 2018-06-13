Neo-Nazi group whistleblower describes comrade’s plan to murder MP

A whistleblower has described the moment his former comrade declared he was going to “kill his local MP” in the name of banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Jack Renshaw, 23 has admitted preparing acts of terrorism by buying a large Gladuis knife to murder Rosie Cooper, MP for West Lancashire, in July last year.

At a meeting in the Friar Penketh pub in Warrington, he announced his intentions in front of fellow National Action members, the Old Bailey heard.

Their leader Christopher Lythgoe, 32, suggested targeting then home secretary Amber Rudd before giving his blessing saying “Don’t f*** it up”, it is claimed.

The next day, disenchanted former National Action member Robbie Mullen tipped off campaigning charity Hope Not Hate and Renshaw was arrested.

Lythgoe denies giving Renshaw permission to murder Ms Cooper on behalf of National Action.

The pair, along with four other men, have also denied membership of National Action after it was banned in December 2016 for supporting the murder of MP Jo Cox.

Mr Mullen, who now works for Hope Not Hate, has been given immunity from prosecution over his former membership of National Action in exchange for giving evidence.

The 25-year-old, from Widnes, Cheshire, described the pub meeting on July 1 last year.

He said Renshaw was “going on about his ongoing legal issues” after being arrested for inciting racial hatred in speeches.

“He was on about police giving him trouble, coming to his family houses and making him out to be a paedophile.

“He said he was going to kill his local MP, Rosie Cooper. I said ‘are you sure’ and he said ‘yeah’. There was a little bit of silence.

“He said he would kill her then try to take some hostages to lure the police officer that was investigating him to try to kill her because she was the reason behind it all.