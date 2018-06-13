Ofcom proposes cap on 118 services

Ofcom has proposed a cap on the price of 118 directory inquiries at £3.10 for a 90-second call.

The communications regulator said it had been concerned about the rising cost of directory inquiry services.

In May last year it launched a review to examine the rising cost of calling inquiry services and ensure prices were transparent and fair.

However the review found that in addition to the high prices that some directory inquiry providers charge, there was also a lack of transparency and awareness of their cost.