Owner of sightseeing boat in fatal crash near World Cup city ‘was intoxicated’

The owner of a catamaran which crashed into a barge in the Volga river near World Cup host city Volgograd, killing 11 people, was “in a state of intoxication”, investigators have said.

The Investigative Committee of Russia said the sightseeing boat was also not registered and was over capacity when it crashed on Monday.

Rescue services managed to save five of those on board, with three taken to hospital, according to a statement on the regional government’s website.