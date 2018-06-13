Post-Brexit trade deals must include services, says Barclays chairman

The UK’s competitive advantage in the financial services sector must be protected in trade deals even if that hits manufacturing, Barclays chairman John McFarlane has indicated.

The overwhelming importance of the services sector to the UK economy meant that it must be included in any deals struck with the European Union and other markets, he said.

Mr McFarlane said Australia had adopted a similar approach to deals covering both goods and services, making a “conscious trade-off” that it could hit domestic manufacturers such as the car industry.

“For us to be successful over the long-term the guiding principle needs to be for countries to export their competitive advantage and to import others’ competitive advantage,” he said.