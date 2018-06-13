Raccoon released into wild after 20-storey tower climb

A raccoon that became an internet sensation by scaling a 20-storey office tower in the US has been safely trapped and released back into the wild. The raccoon looked a bit bedraggled but healthy after it was caught before dawn on the UBS Plaza in St Paul, Minnesota. Technicians took the caged raccoon down a freight elevator to a truck, according to Wildlife Management Services, which provides animal control services for the city. “It’s definitely a healthy raccoon. It’s in good condition. It’s eating normally,” said Christina Valdivia, the company’s general manager, who accompanied the technicians to the rooftop. The animal was later released on private property near the Twin Cities suburb of Shakopee.

The raccoon taking a nap. Credit: PA

The raccoon’s adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower on Tuesday, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its death-defying climb was livestreamed by several broadcasters. Ms Valdivia said her mother-in-law saw it on the news in Chile. The animal made it to the roof early on Wednesday, where traps baited with cat food were waiting. Minnesota Public Radio, which broke the story and closely followed the raccoon’s climb from its headquarters less than a block away, branded the animal #mprraccoon.

A raccoon climbing a tower Credit: PA