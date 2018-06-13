Remainers warn of future rebellion risk despite PM’s Brexit concessions move

Theresa May’s Brexit truce risked being unravelled as Remainers indicated she faced a future rebellion if a compromise is not reached on the role of MPs in the divorce settlement. The Prime Minister bought time after agreeing to find concessions on giving Parliament a meaningful vote on the European Union exit deal. But officials insisted the Government had not and would not agree to MPs binding its hands and a senior minister would only go as far as saying there “could” be a fresh proposal put forward.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland told BBC News at Ten: “There’s an expectation that a discussion will yield some fruit, and I’m not saying it won’t and it could very well end up with a further amendment in the Lords.” After Mrs May talked round potential rebels, MPs voted by 324 to 298 to reject a House of Lords amendment that would have given Parliament the power to tell the PM to go back and renegotiate the Brexit deal she secures from Brussels. Dominic Grieve withdrew his own amendment, which would have given MPs powers to dictate what the Government should do if no acceptable agreement is reached by February 2019. He said Mrs May promised to table amendments in the House of Lords that will address their concerns. The senior Remainer said he hoped a compromise would be found and warned “this isn’t the end of the matter” if that did not happen. He told BBC Two’s Newsnight: “If it doesn’t happen then obviously this isn’t the end of the matter because ultimately it is very likely that this amendment will come back.” Mr Grieve said no government would survive if it tried to dispense with Parliament’s input.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.