Ryanair to open 14th UK base at Southend Airport

Ryanair will open a base at London Southend Airport in April next year. The low-cost airline announced it will operate 13 routes to eight countries from the Essex airport, including Barcelona, Corfu, Milan and Venice. There will be more than 55 flights a week carrying an estimated one million passengers each year. Three aircraft will be based at Southend, creating 750 on-site jobs per year, according to the budget carrier.

Ryanair chief commercial officer David O’Brien said: “Ryanair guests travelling to and from London and the Essex area can now enjoy low fares on a choice of 13 routes through London Southend’s exceptionally passenger-friendly terminal. “Southend Airport’s train station will deliver direct services from the terminal to London Liverpool Street and also the new Crossrail service opening in 2019, making the airport even more accessible from all parts of London.” The airport will be Ryanair’s 14th UK base. Ryanair has previously warned that it will pivot growth away from the UK due to Brexit.

