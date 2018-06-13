SNP Westminster leader kicked out of PMQs and MPs follow after he challenges Speaker

Prime Minister’s Questions was plunged into chaos after SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford was kicked out for repeatedly challenging Speaker John Bercow. MPs from the party walked out of the question session in protest, with many shouting "bye!" as they left. Mr Bercow said he was suspending the party leader for the rest of the day following his “repeated refusal” to take his seat when told to do so.

Ian Blackford repeatedly refused to take his seat. Credit: House of Commons

Mr Blackford was asking for the Commons to sit in private when he was called to ask a question during the weekly PMQs session. He said the people of Scotland had not been given the courtesy of proper debate on Brexit issues that will affect them during a debate on Tuesday night. Mr Bercow said it would be better to deal with the issue at the end of the question session. The SNP leader repeatedly objected and refused to return to his seat. Mr Bercow told him "in light of the persistent and repeated refusal of the Right Honorable gentleman to resume his seat when so instructed" he was banning him for the rest of the day.

Benches in the Commons are left empty after the SNP walked out. Credit: House of Commons