Strictly star Susan Calman collects honorary degree from Glasgow University

Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman was among those receiving honorary degrees at the University of Glasgow. The comedian and broadcaster was joined by broadcaster and journalist Andrew Neil. She posed for pictures with her wife, Lee Cormack, and father, Sir Kenneth Calman, in the university’s East Quadrangle.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was awarded an honorary degree for her work as a broadcaster and comedian and for highlighting mental health issues and LGBT rights. Sir Kenneth, the university’s chancellor and former chief medical officer for Scotland, presented the degrees at a ceremony in Bute Hall on Wednesday. Other honorary graduates included theatre director Dave Anderson and songwriter and composer Karine Polwart. The graduands, led by a piper, walked round the quadrangle before posing for photographs with their degrees in crimson gowns.

