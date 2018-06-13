Supreme Court decision due in landmark case over plumber’s employment status

The UK’s highest court is to deliver its ruling in a landmark case it is said will have “huge ramifications” for the so-called gig economy.

Gary Smith, a plumber who worked for Pimlico Plumbers for nearly six years from 2005, has already won a number of court rulings that determined he could claim “worker” status even though he was described in his contract as a “self-employed operative”.

As a “worker”, he would be entitled to employment rights including holiday and sick pay.

Pimlico Plumbers appealed against those decisions at a Supreme Court hearing in February.

Chief executive Charlie Mullins said at the time the firm’s case was different from others involving the status of employees, including delivery and taxi drivers, but will have “huge ramifications” on employment law for a number of industries.