Theresa May in Labour Live jibe after Brexit criticism from Jeremy Corbyn

PMQs was a fiery affair on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Theresa May has mocked Labour over its festival plans after Jeremy Corbyn accused her of seeking a Brexit deal to "appease the clashing giant egos" of her Cabinet. The Prime Minister accused the Opposition of trying to "frustrate" Brexit before noting that shadow chancellor John McDonnell and the Magic Numbers are among those appearing at Labour Live, adding: "Just about sums them up." Mr Corbyn pressed Mrs May over Brexit as the pair clashed at Prime Minister's Questions, before it descended into chaos as SNP members walked out. The Labour leader teased Mrs May over whether she would follow suggestions from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to allow US President Donald Trump to take over the Brexit talks, before accusing her of delaying pledges linked to Brexit.

Watch a fiery PMQs in full

He claimed the PM had delayed the transition from December 2020 until December 2021, something Mrs May dismissed as "quite wrong" as she said the backstop arrangement would come into force if it is not possible to put future customs arrangement in place by January 1 2021. She added the UK does not want the backstop to be necessary. Mr Corbyn replied: "I'm not really sure whether it's a backstop or backslide she's talking about here." He pressed the PM on when she would release the Brexit white paper detailing future ambitions, noting that Cabinet Office minister David Lidington had said it would emerge in July. Asked if she would seek a delay to the June European Council while the Government decides its position, Mrs May said it is not a summit about the Brexit talks but will include many issues such as sanctions against Russia. She added: "I will be pressing to ensure that we maintain sanctions against Russia because the Minsk agreements have not been put in place, and indeed I think there are some areas where we can be enhancing that sanctions regime." Mrs May denied Mr Lidington had announced anything different about the white paper's arrival, joking to Mr Corbyn: "After the June European Council is July."

David Lidington Credit: PA