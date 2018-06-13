Tube strike called off after Acas talks

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and the drivers’ union Aslef on the Jubilee Line were set to walk out for 24 hours on Thursday in a dispute over a new timetable.

A planned strike by workers on one of London Underground’s busiest lines has been called off just hours before it was due to start.

Talks were held at the conciliation service Acas and the unions said they were suspending the industrial action to allow further meetings.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Pleased to confirm Jubilee Line workers have called off tomorrow’s planned strike, which would have caused huge inconvenience for Londoners, businesses and visitors to our city.

“Since I became mayor I have been determined that relations between Transport for London and hardworking staff and trade unions improve. This shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff.”