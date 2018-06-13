US interest rate raised amid solid growth and increasing inflation

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate for the second time this year and signalled it may step up its pace of rate increases because of solid US economic growth and rising inflation.

The Fed now foresees four rate hikes this year, up from the three it had previously forecast.

The central bank raised its key short-term rate on Wednesday by a modest quarter-point to a range of 1.75% to 2%.

The move reflects the economy’s resilience, the job market’s strength and inflation that is finally nearing the Fed’s target level. The action means consumers and businesses will face higher loan rates over time.

It was the Fed’s seventh rate increase since it began tightening credit in 2015, and it followed an increase in March this year.

The Fed announcement helped resolved a debate in financial markets over whether the Fed under Jerome Powell, who succeeded Janet Yellen as chairman in February, might see a need to signal a possible acceleration in rate hikes.