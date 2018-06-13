Watchdogs and Parliament becoming less tolerant of bank IT failures – Morgan

Financial regulators and politicians will take a tougher line on banks over IT failures because branch closures have forced customers to move online, Treasury committee chairwoman Nicky Morgan said. The senior Tory MP said being left without internet banking access was as disruptive as “turning on the tap and not getting any water” for consumers. And she also warned firms they must take extra action to ensure customers’ personal information is protected.

At a speech to City leaders, she said: “The shift online has led to heightened customer expectation about service level availability, particularly in banking. “Finding oneself locked out of online banking is fast becoming equivalent to turning on the tap and not getting any water. “So as firms use the availability of online banking as a reason to close branches, the committee and regulators will rightly become less tolerant of IT failures for the quite simple reason: The detriment caused to consumers is greater than ever.” She told the TheCityUK conference in London that the troubles with TSB’s online systems and the Facebook data scandal illustrated concerns over the handling of personal information.

