Wetherspoon’s to serve more UK and non-EU drinks

Pub chain Wetherspoon is to sell more drinks from the UK and non-EU brewers in the run up to Brexit.

Champagne and wheat beers produced in France and Germany will be replaced.

Sparkling wines from the UK and Australia will be substituted for champagne, while more UK wheat beers will be sold.

The switch will affect all 880 Wetherspoon pubs from July 9.

“This move helps us to broaden our horizons so that we create an improved offer for the two million customers who visit our pubs each week.