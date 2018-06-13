Where does the Dixons Carphone cyber attack rank among other UK data breaches?

Dixons Carphone has admitted a huge data breach involving 5.9 million payment cards and 1.2 million personal data records. Where does this rank among other data breaches affecting UK consumers? Facebook

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Facebook banned Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm which worked on US President Donald Trump’s election campaign and has been linked to Brexit, from using its platform in March, days before a whistleblower claimed the company had harvested and stored data about more than 50 million Facebook users without their permission. The majority of those users were in the US but the UK’s Information Commissioner issued a warrant to search the company’s London offices after it failed to respond to a previous request about the possible illegal use of data. Uber Uber admitted in November that 2.7 million people in the UK were affected by a 2016 security breach that compromised customers’ information, including names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers. The ride-hailing company had previously disclosed that 57 million people worldwide were affected by a breach that it covered up for more than a year. Yahoo

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Information Commissioner announced this week that it has fined Yahoo £250,000 over a cyber attack in November 2014 that affected more than 515,000 UK email accounts. The personal data of 500 million user accounts worldwide was compromised during the attack. The stolen data included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, passwords and encrypted security questions and answers. Equifax In May last year credit reference agency Equifax announced its data had been accessed by hackers in a cyber attack. Some 15.2 million UK client records were compromised, and Equifax initially wrote to 690,000 UK consumers who are likely to have had sensitive details stolen. These included email addresses, passwords, driving licence numbers, phone numbers and partial credit card details. A later announcement revealed that a further 167,000 had their telephone numbers stolen in the attack. TalkTalk

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.