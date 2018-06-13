WPP board bruised by shareholder revolt over payout for former chief Sorrell

WPP faced embarrassment at a bruising annual meeting that saw nearly a third of shareholders reject a bumper payout for ex-chief Sir Martin Sorrell, while top bosses faced a flood of questions surrounding his controversial departure. A tally of proxy votes before the meeting showed 29.5% were cast against the company’s remuneration report, which includes a £20 million package for the outgoing boss. Around 16% of investors rejected the re-election of chairman Roberto Quarta, who was targeted for failing to adequately prepare for Sir Martin’s replacement and for over-committing with other roles.

FTSE stock Credit: FTSE stock

Sir Martin left WPP in April after more than 30 years following allegations of personal misconduct, which he denies. WPP carried out an inquiry into allegations that he misused company funds, but details of the investigation were never disclosed. Over the weekend, it was alleged in the Wall Street Journal that the probe looked into whether he used company cash to pay for a sex worker. Sir Martin “strenuously” denies the claims. He is in line to receive £14 million from WPP, having received £48.1 million the year before. He will also take nearly £20 million in payouts from WPP over the next five years as part of an exit deal. Mr Quarta stressed that Sir Martin’s employment contract was sealed in 2008, pre-dating the current board. But one private shareholder noted Sir Martin’s new venture could “set up in competition” with WPP and “surely must constitute as gross misconduct”. But Mr Quarta cited recent comments from Sir Martin, which characterised his new company as “a peanut that wouldn’t want to compete against a £20 billion global company like WPP”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.