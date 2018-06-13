WPP to face shareholder backlash at first AGM after Sorrell departure

WPP is poised for a shareholder backlash at its annual general meeting over its handling of the controversial departure of long-standing chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell. Two influential shareholder advisory groups – Glass Lewis and PIRC – have recommended investors vote against the group’s remuneration report, which includes a £20 million payout to Sir Martin, as well as the re-election of chairman Roberto Quarta. The chairman has been targeted for failing to adequately prepare for Sir Martin’s replacement and over-committing with other roles. Over a quarter of WPP investors have cast votes against the pay report, while up to 20% have voted against Mr Quarta’s re-election, according to reports.

FTSE stock Credit: FTSE stock

A number of shareholders have already confirmed their voting intentions, with Royal London Asset Management reportedly set to vote against the pay report, while Calstrs pension fund will stop short of backing the chairman. However, WPP’s largest shareholder Harris Associates is said to have backed the board. Sir Martin left WPP, the company he founded more than 30 years ago, in April following allegations of personal misconduct, which he denies. WPP carried out an inquiry into allegations that he misused company funds, but the details of the investigation were never disclosed. Over the weekend, it was alleged in the Wall Street Journal that the probe looked into whether he used company cash to pay for a sex worker. Sir Martin’s spokesman said he “strenuously” denied the claims.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.