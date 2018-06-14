Author reveals upset over movie adaptation ‘scuppered’ by Weinstein scandal

A best-selling author has told of her upset and sympathy for hundreds of people involved in a film adaptation of one of her books that has been “scuppered” by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Deborah Moggach, who wrote The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, had hoped the big screen version of her novel Tulip Fever would be in UK cinemas by now.

She said the film, with an all-star cast including Dame Judi Dench and Cara Delevingne, had been hit by a string of complications and is an example of the “knock-on effects” of the scandal surrounding disgraced film producer Weinstein.

“It had many, many, many complications and slips and it was just about to come out when the whole Weinstein scandal broke,” she said.

“And that’s sort of scuppered it for the moment.”