Cervical cancer screening scandal agencies ‘dragging feet over probe’

Irish government agencies at the centre of a probe into the cervical cancer screening controversy have been accused of “foot-dragging”, the Dail has heard.

Alan Kelly TD was also critical of “unreadable” documents that were sent as part of the investigation into the health scandal.

The Labour representative accused the Minister of Health Simon Harris of “not being on top of issues” after it emerged that scanned documents were provided to inquiry chairman Dr Gabriel Scally.

These documents are not searchable.

Mr Kelly warned that if progress is not made soon “the lifetime of this government” will soon end.

“There are members of the house who have more knowledge than those in government,” he said.

It emerged in April that an audit by the Cervical Check screening programme of 1,482 women diagnosed with cervical cancer since 2008 had found potential errors in earlier smear tests in 209 of the cases, with results showing no abnormalities when they should have flagged a cancer warning.

Fianna Fail TD Darragh O’Brien slammed the lack of information provided to Dr Scally as “outrageous” and “unacceptable”.

“Information is being denied and delayed by various administrative and legal reasons,” Mr O’Brien added.