- ITV Report
Children who lost friends in Grenfell share a powerful message at their own memorial
"I like singing and usually when I sing it always cheers me up when I sing happy songs. Our grief is slowly going away, but it's still in us."
Those are the words of one pupil as she and others reflected on the friends they lost in the Grenfell tragedy.
Many of the pupils at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, which stands in the shadow of the tower, are mourning friends and loved ones in Grenfell.
Five-year-old pupil Isaac Paulos died in the fire along with former pupil 12-year-old Jessica Urbano Ramirez.
Eight families from the school lived in the block and were among the many evacuated. Others knew those taken to hospital in the aftermath of the blaze.
A year on, the pupils are still being helped to come to terms with their shock and grief.
Staff at St Francis of Assisi say they are doing all they can to support the children affected by the events and from the tragic night one year ago.
The school actively encourages them to speak about what they went through.
To mark the anniversary, the children held a private memorial service, writing and performing a song about the tragedy and sharing prayers.
Among the poignant messages, one read: "Dear God, please help the people who lived in Grenfell to be strong and have courage."