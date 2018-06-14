Children who lost friends in Grenfell share a powerful message at their own memorial

"I like singing and usually when I sing it always cheers me up when I sing happy songs. Our grief is slowly going away, but it's still in us."

Those are the words of one pupil as she and others reflected on the friends they lost in the Grenfell tragedy.

Many of the pupils at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, which stands in the shadow of the tower, are mourning friends and loved ones in Grenfell.

Five-year-old pupil Isaac Paulos died in the fire along with former pupil 12-year-old Jessica Urbano Ramirez.