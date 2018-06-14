Comey ‘broke protocol in Clinton email probe but not biased’

Former FBI director James Comey broke with protocol in his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation but his decisions were not driven by political bias, a watchdog has reportedly found.

The report from the inspector general also criticises Mr Comey for not keeping his superiors at the Justice Department, including then-attorney general Loretta Lynch, properly informed about his handling of the investigation, AP sources said.

The report’s findings are to be made public later on Thursday in the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most controversial FBI investigations in recent history.

The report has long been expected to criticise the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email probe, stepping into a political minefield while examining how a non-partisan law enforcement agency became entangled in the 2016 presidential race.

President Donald Trump is looking to the report to provide a fresh line of attack against Mr Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe, as he claims that a politically tainted bureau tried to undermine his campaign and, through the later Russia investigation, his presidency.