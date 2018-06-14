Eight rescued as firefighters tackle high-rise blaze in Glasgow

Eight people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a high-rise block of flats in Glasgow.

Smoke could be seen coming from the 14th floor of the building in Commercial Court in the Gorbals area of the city from around 8am on Thursday.

More than 10 fire crews, police and other emergency services were sent to the scene where a fire had broken out in a kitchen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were extinguished and eight people were treated by paramedics before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.