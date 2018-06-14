Epileptic boy’s mother could apply for clinical trial of cannabis oil in NI

A mother seeking a cannabis oil supply to treat her sick son could apply for a clinical trial in Northern Ireland. Health officials have offered to meet anyone wanting guidance on the process. Charlotte Caldwell has vowed to return to Canada to get more of the drug used to treat her son Billy’s severe epilepsy after having a batch confiscated at Heathrow Airport. She is still awaiting an appointment with consultants recommended by the Home Office. Ms Caldwell said: “Every minute this goes on is a countdown to Billy’s next potentially fatal seizure.”

Billy started the treatment in 2016 in the US, where medical marijuana is legal. He became the first person in the UK to receive a prescription after his local GP, Brendan O’Hare, began writing scripts. However, there is no record of a health service prescription being dispensed in Northern Ireland. Dr O’Hare was summoned to a meeting with Home Office officials recently and told to desist. Ms Caldwell made the trip to Toronto and back with 12-year-old Billy to get a six-month supply to treat up to 100 seizures a day, but said border officials seized the oil. A statement from the Department of Health in Belfast said: “If anyone wants guidance on the process for seeking a licence for a clinical trial, we would be happy to provide advice on this matter.”

