Ex-choirmaster accused of child sex offences loses fight against US extradition

A former choirmaster accused of child sex offences in California has failed in a High Court bid to block his extradition to the US.

Roger Giese, who is in his forties and was born in America, staged a human rights challenge in the High Court after his extradition was ordered last year.

He challenged his extradition at a hearing in London in May, with his lawyers arguing there was an “abuse of process” after an earlier attempt to extradite him failed.

They also said that, if convicted, it is likely he would suffer violence at the hands of other prisoners and would be subject to a “civil commitment” at the end of his sentence – which would breach his human rights.