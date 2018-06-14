Fight star Conor McGregor due in court on melee charges

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court in New York for a hearing on charges stemming from a backstage melee that was caught on video.

He is expected to be joined in Brooklyn by friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a trolley at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Barclays Centre in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.