Fight star Conor McGregor due in court on melee charges

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court in New York for a hearing on charges stemming from a backstage melee that was caught on video.

He is expected to be joined in Brooklyn by friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a trolley at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Barclays Centre in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

Cowley said on Saturday that he hoped to get the case “out of the way”.

Prosecutors would not say if they expected a resolution.

Cowley and McGregor have been free on bond. They took a private jet together from Ireland for the hearing.