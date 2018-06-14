MMA star Conor McGregor speaks of regret over New York melee

MMA star Conor McGregor has spoken of his regret over a backstage melee at a New York arena, and is in plea negotiations to resolve charges. The 29-year-old Irish fighter and co-defendant Cian Cowley remain free on bail after a brief court appearance on Thursday. Assistant district attorney Janet Gleeson said the case has not been presented to a grand jury for possible indictment because of the plea negotiations, signalling interest from all sides in resolving the matter swiftly.

The men marched into court in tight blue suits, and passed a gallery packed with reporters and other defendants waiting for their hearings. They stood and said little during the appearance. "I regret my actions that led me here today," McGregor said outside court afterwards. "I understand the seriousness of this matter and I’m hopeful to get it resolved soon." Video footage showed McGregor hurling a trolley at a bus full of fighters after a press conference for UFC 223 at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn in April. Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and unable to compete.

