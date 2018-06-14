Fighting rages around key port city in Yemen

Fighting around the Yemen port city of Hodeida has resumed as a Saudi-led coalition tries to retake it from Shiite rebels. Witnesses described heavy fighting to the city’s south, near its airport. The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s exiled government began the assault on the port city of Hodeida on Wednesday. The Red Sea port is the main entry for food into a country already on the brink of famine.

The biggest offensive of the war in the Arab world’s poorest nation has raised warnings from aid agencies that Yemen’s humanitarian disaster could deepen. The attack is aimed at driving out Iranian-aligned Shiite rebels known as Houthis, who have held Hodeida since 2015, and break the civil war’s long stalemate. But it could set off a prolonged street-by-street battle that inflicts heavy casualties. The fear is that a protracted fight could force a shutdown of Hodeida’s port at a time when a halt in aid risks tipping millions into starvation. Some 70% of Yemen’s food enters via the port, as well as the bulk of humanitarian aid and fuel supplies. Around two thirds of the country’s population of 27 million relies on aid and 8.4 million are already at risk of starving. Early on Wednesday, convoys of vehicles headed towards the rebel-held city as heavy gunfire rang out.

