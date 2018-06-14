Five teenagers locked up for stabbing murder of boy in ‘revenge attack’

Five teenagers have been locked up for between 16 and 24 years for the “senseless” murder of a defenceless boy stabbed in the street outside his best friend’s front door. The gang of rival teenagers set upon Kyle Yule “like vultures” during a “revenge attack” on October 6 in Gillingham, Kent. The 17-year-old was stabbed five times after he was chased from a parked car and died on the operating table in the early hours of the next morning. The killing followed months of tit-for-tat attacks between teenagers in Medway towns. Handing them all sentences of detention for life at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Adele Williams said: “This was a revenge attack. It was a senseless, ruthless and calculated killing, for which not one of you has at any stage shown any sign of remorse.”

Kyle Yule murder court case Credit: Victor Maibvisira

Victor Maibvisira, 19, Shezakia Daley, 18, both of Gillingham, Tyler Ralph, of Hertfordshire, and Ephrain Akinwunmi-Streets, of Sittingbourne, both 17, and 16-year-old Jordan Dania, of Croydon, were all convicted of his murder after an eight-week trial. None of the defendants reacted to their sentences but some of their relatives, who were sat in the packed court room, fell to the floor in tears as they were led away. The sentences will be served in youth detention centres until the defendants turn 21. Ring-leader Maibvisira will serve a minimum term of 24 years, while the other defendants each have a minimum term of 16. Judge Williams warned they may never be released. Kyle’s mother Nikki, who burst into tears as she read a victim impact statement to the court, branded her son’s killers “cowards” and said they had “ruined lives forever”. She said: “Kyle was loving, kind-hearted, warm, funny, handsome and full of life. He was my best friend. “You were cowards running around with weapons. “How dare you sit there and look forward to your birthdays.

