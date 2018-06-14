Gay rights campaigner detained after protesting near Kremlin

A gay rights campaigner has been detained in Moscow after staging a one-man protest near the Kremlin.

Peter Tatchell was apprehended near the statue of Marshal Zhukov, in a public square which was busy with football fans, while holding a poster attacking Russian president Vladimir Putin.

It read: “Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people.”

Several police officers moved in to detain him and told him he had broken the law in Russia.

He was allowed to walk to a nearby police car where he was questioned before being transferred to another car and being driven away to a police station.