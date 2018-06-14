Gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell arrested in Moscow after protest

Gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has been arrested in Moscow after staging a one-man protest near the Kremlin. He was detained near the statue of Marshal Zhukov, in a public square which was busy with football fans, while holding a poster attacking Russian president Vladimir Putin. It read: “Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people”.

Russia World Cup 2018 Credit: Peter Tatchell

Several police officers moved in to detain him and told him he had broken the law in Russia. He was allowed to walk to a nearby police car where he was questioned before being transferred to another car and being driven away to a police station. Mr Tatchell shouted “OK” as he left the first vehicle before being flanked by two officers in the car which drove him away.

Russia World Cup 2018 Credit: Peter Tatchell is arrested

The Peter Tatchell Foundation issued a statement shortly after his arrest, in which he said: “I was exercising my lawful right to protest, under the Russian constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression and the right to protest in Articles 29 and 31. “A one-person protest, which is what I did, requires no permission from the authorities and the police. “Getting arrested is standard for Russians who protest for LGBT+ rights or against corruption, economic injustice and Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its bombing of civilians in Syria.”

Russia World Cup 2018 Credit: Peter Tatchell